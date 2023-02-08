United Way of the Coalfield and Hope2All have hit a roadblock in building a food storage building in Nortonville, despite having more than $300,000 in funding available.
Hope2All Director Brad Payne said they were going to build on the land next to them, but when the property was surveyed, it was found to be in a flood pathway.
“The ditch that we border is a federal waterway, and we can’t build on the property without tons of applications and approval from the federal government,” he said.
The purpose of the building would be to store food for both Hope2All locations, one in Nortonville and the other in Drakesboro in Muhlenberg, as well as help other food banks in the region that might need it.
Last year, UWC Executive Director Don Howerton and Dr. Michael Howard with the ARCH Coalition wrote a grant through the American Red Cross that brought in more than $302,000 to help Hope2All expand. The money will both fund the construction and equip a new two-county storage distribution center.
“When the tornado happened, trucks full of food came to Nortonville,” he said.
Payne was willing to take the donations, but because there was no place to store them, the trucks left and took the much needed items somewhere else outside the county.
Howerton said they didn’t realize that all of Nortonville is in a flood pathway until they hired surveyors to look at the large field.
“We didn’t know it until we started surveying, but we can’t build there,” he said. “We are looking for land in Nortonville.”
Howerton and Payne said they found land on Highway 41 and are now looking to find the funding to pay for it since the grant from the Red Cross only pays for the building construction and equipment.
Howerton said he talked to the grant overseer last week and told him they understand the issue. Hope2All and UWC are not the only ones having difficulty with construction.
“It is at a standstill at the moment, and we are actively searching for remedies,” he said.
Payne said even if something happens and they lose the grant, Hope2All will continue in their current location.
“We won’t be in jeopardy. We just won’t have the warehouse,” he said. “We are going to be here as long as we have the resources.”
