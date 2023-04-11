Prime Time 1

A look at the brochure for the Prime Time Family Reading nights offered at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library through Friends of the Library and Kentucky Humanities.

 Submitted photo

Friends of the Library and Kentucky Humanities are introducing Prime Time Family Reading to the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library, offering an opportunity for the community to learn about what the library offers one day a week for six weeks beginning at 5 p.m. tonight.

Dotty Short, a member of Friends of the Library, said this is a state-wide program that Kentucky Humanities is funding to get families involved.

