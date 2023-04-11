Friends of the Library and Kentucky Humanities are introducing Prime Time Family Reading to the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library, offering an opportunity for the community to learn about what the library offers one day a week for six weeks beginning at 5 p.m. tonight.
Dotty Short, a member of Friends of the Library, said this is a state-wide program that Kentucky Humanities is funding to get families involved.
“The statistics are telling us that kids are not reading, and Kentucky Humanities wants to help kids read,” she said. “We want families to know when they read to children, children often read more.”
Prime Time will be every Tuesday at 5 p.m. for the next six weeks. Short said when families arrive, they will be given a meal, then get some information on what services the library offers.
After the meal and short commercial, Short said she will read a book. The first book will be about food.
“Our first book will be about eggs and food, so we are feeding them breakfast,” she said. “We will have bacon, biscuits, eggs, and more.”
After storytime, the kids will talk about the book and what they learned. The children will go home with a book or two every night of the event.
Short said at the end of the six weeks, there will be a drawing for a fun prize the kids will enjoy.
Short said they are asking families to register with the library, so they can get an idea of how much food will be needed, but they will not turn anyone away.
To register for the event, call the library at 270-825-2680.
