Most of the time law enforcement officers only get media attention when something goes wrong, but for one Hopkins County Deputy Sheriff, a call on July 15 of last year had just the opposite outcoming. That day he saved a life, and he was honored for that last week at the annual Kentucky Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) conference in Elizabethtown.
On the day in question, Deputy Sheriff Brandon Reynolds responded to a report of an individual standing on a bridge over Interstate 69. Upon arrival, he found a man standing on the railing with lacerations to his arms.
According to the HCSO report, Reynolds was able to open communication with the man using his crisis intervention training. During the conversation the individual admitted that he planned to jump from the bridge into traffic to end his own life. Eventually he was able to get the man off the railing and got him the help he needed.
“Deputy Reynolds went through CIT training in 2020,” said Sheriff Matt Sanderson. “Jos calm nature and his ability to utilize his CIT training allowed him to help save the person from harming himself.”
Reynolds was named Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year for the Pennyroyal Region during the annual Kentucky CIT conference last week.
Sanderson added that it has long been his goal to get all deputies CIT trained, which the HCSO has now managed to do.
