Hopkins County Deputy Brandon Reynolds was honored at the Kentucky CIT conference last week by being named Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year for the Pennyroyal Region last week during the Kentucky CIT Conference.

Most of the time law enforcement officers only get media attention when something goes wrong, but for one Hopkins County Deputy Sheriff, a call on July 15 of last year had just the opposite outcoming. That day he saved a life, and he was honored for that last week at the annual Kentucky Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) conference in Elizabethtown.

On the day in question, Deputy Sheriff Brandon Reynolds responded to a report of an individual standing on a bridge over Interstate 69. Upon arrival, he found a man standing on the railing with lacerations to his arms.

