With Election Day just over a month away, a number of important election related deadlines of which voters should be aware are quickly approaching, beginning this Saturday when the online mail-in request portal officially opens.
The online portal will remain open for 45 days, officially closing on Oct. 25. During this period, voters who qualify for main-in absentee voting can go online to request their ballot or visit the county clerk’s office to request assistance.
Other deadlines:
• Oct. 11 — Last day to register to vote
• Oct. 25 — First day voter or legal representative may request absentee ballot due to medical emergency
• Oct. 28 — Excused, in-person absentee voting begins at county clerk’s office
• Oct. 28 — Last day to file to run as a write-in candidate
• Nov 2 — Final day for excused, in-person absentee voting.
• Nov. 3 — In-person no-excuse absentee voting at designated voting center.
• Nov. 4 — In-person no-excuse absentee voting at designated voting center.
• Nov. 5 — Final day for in-person no-excuse absentee voting at designated voting center.
• Nov. 8 — General Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.