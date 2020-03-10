Each year, the YMCA holds its National Advocacy Days when they award the “YMCA Congressional Champion. This year’s recipient was Kentucky Congressman James Comer.
Chad Hart, Hopkins County Family YMCA’s CEO, had the opportunity to present the award to Comer for his leadership in the effort to combat child abuse and neglect through the Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act.
“The Y is fortunate to have elected leaders such as Rep. Comer,” said Beth Malcom, Kentucky YMCA Alliance Board Chair. “His steadfast commitment to protecting children and supporting victims of abuse is just one example of his commitment to improving lives throughout the state of Kentucky and the rest of the country.”
Hart said Comer, a Republican, was chosen by representatives from the YMCA’s D.C. offices.
“I think that makes it a bigger deal because that means Comer stood out to people in D.C., not just people in Hopkins County thought he did a good job,” Hart said. “He stood out nationwide.”
Comer called the recognition an honor.
“It’s an honor to be named a Congressional Champion by an outstanding organization like the YMCA, which provides such great opportunities for the children of my district,” said Comer in a news release. “It has been a pleasure to work with the YMCA on numerous issues, not the least of which was the Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act, which passed the House last year with strong support as the lead Republican sponsor. Our joint effort to fight child abuse will improve the well-being of children and families and continues to be a top priority of mine.”
Comer recently visited the Hopkins County YMCA and has toured YMCA facilities throughout the commonwealth to see firsthand the impact.
The Advocacy Days are an opportunity for Y leaders across the country to come together in Washington, D.C. and advocate for Y specific priorities, said Hart.
“This year, the three main priorities were grant funding, advocating for the charitable tax deduction and the other one was seeking increased funding for the CDC for preventative health,” he said. “For classes like diabetes prevention, live strong for cancer survivors and things like that.”
