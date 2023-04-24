The second annual Beech Bash in the Bluegrass event will fly into the Madisonville Regional Airport this weekend, bringing in between 120-130 Beechcraft Airplanes.
Unlike most community events, the Beech Bash in not open to the public...unless they own a Beechcraft Bonanza and would like to “fly-in” with the other pilots who will be attending.
The first event, held in 2022, was attended by around 60 Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft, but quickly became the talk of the Beechcraft enthusiast community. As the word got around on the internet and through several aviation magazines, interest in having the second event took off.
Now officials say that between 120 and 130 aircraft have been registered for the event.
Beech Bash brings in pilots and passengers from across the United States. Some will camp at the airport, but others will be shuttled to local hotels and restaurants during the three-day event.
