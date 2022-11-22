Hungry 1

Running enthusiasts and anyone looking to support a good cause can still get out tomorrow morning when the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County will hold its Run for the Hungry event at Mahr Park in Madisonville. Pre-registered runners can start picking up their race packets today, while those who didn’t sign-up by the deadline can still sign up on race day.

When planning for the race began, organizers expected to have around 100 entrants, but according to race organizer Kate Evans, pre-registration halted around two weeks ago with 182 runners signed up.

