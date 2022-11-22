Running enthusiasts and anyone looking to support a good cause can still get out tomorrow morning when the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County will hold its Run for the Hungry event at Mahr Park in Madisonville. Pre-registered runners can start picking up their race packets today, while those who didn’t sign-up by the deadline can still sign up on race day.
When planning for the race began, organizers expected to have around 100 entrants, but according to race organizer Kate Evans, pre-registration halted around two weeks ago with 182 runners signed up.
“We figured better to close it and know that we can handle it than have too many people and have a mad house,” she said.
“It has been great,” she said. “It makes me really excited for years to come to see how it is going to grow.”
The money from the event will help the food bank purchase food and help put all the money into the people they help.
“With the economy and COVID and everything else, their numbers have skyrocketed with the number of people they are helping,” said Evans.
Racers can pickup their packets from noon to 3 p.m. today and from 7-7:45 a.m. tomorrow morning before the race at the Kayak Launch in Mahr Park Arboretum. Registration will also reopen during packet pickup for any last-minute participants.
Registration costs for the kids run for those under 12 years old is $10, the 18 and under 5K is $18, and the adult 5K is $20. Evans said people registering that day will need to pay with cash or check. They will not be equipped to take credit cards.
The kid’s ¼ mile run will start at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and the 5K will begin at 8:15 a.m.
Strollers and well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome to participate, they just need to start behind the runners.
They will be accepting donations of canned, shelf-stable foods, cereal, and hygiene items at the packet pickup and on race day.
