Although the agenda for the Nortonville City Council meeting was a short one, it was also an important one.
The council met Monday night to hear from Jamie Peterson, the auditor, on the town’s 2020 and 2021 fiscal year audit report.
Julie Sellers, the Nortonville city clerk, said the council approved the two audits, which got the town caught up.
She said the audits have to be done in order, so the council and auditors couldn’t do anything with 2021 until 2020 had been completed.
“We are caught up on audits,” said Sellers.
State statute 91A.040 requires cities to complete yearly audits of all financial accounts. Failure to do so in a timely manner can potentially prevent cities for getting access to certain state funding, but after this meeting, Nortonville is officially up-to-date on their audits.
Since the 2022 fiscal year just ended in July, she said they won’t start working on that until the 30-day waiting period is over.
“I am hoping to have it done by mid-November or the first of December,” said Sellers.
Even though the audits were the only items on the agenda, the council also discussed a few nuisance properties and got an update on the Nortonville Dam, which is being repaired.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Nortonville City Council is at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at City Hall.
