Although the winter storm forecasted to come to Hopkins County is not supposed to be big, just cold, it is always better to be safe than sorry.
Power outages may disrupt communications, water, and transportation. Retail businesses, grocery stores, gas stations, ATMs, banks, and other services may be closed for an extended period. Outages can also cause food spoilage and water contamination. It can also prevent the use of medical devices.
Before a storm comes it is always a good idea to inventory the items in the home that run on electricity and keep them fully charged.
For medical equipment or medication, talk to a medical provider to make a plan for electrically powered devices and refrigerated medication. Determine how long medication can be stored at higher temperatures and get specific guidance for any medications that are critical for life.
Have a good stack of batteries and other alternative power sources close by, and make sure there is one flashlight for every member of the household with extra batteries. Sign up for local alerts and warning systems. Install carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups and check to make sure the smoke alarms work.
Use a thermometer in the refrigerator and freezer to know the temperature when the power is restored. Also, make sure your gas tank is full and have non-perishable food in the house in case the power is out for an extended period.
During a power outage, keep the freezers and refrigerators closed. The fridge will keep food cold for about four hours, and a full fridge will only keep food cold for about 48 hours. Use food supplies that do not require refrigeration.
Only use generators outdoors and away from windows to prevent accidental fires. Do not use a gas stove to heat the home because it could cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Remember to disconnect appliances and electronic devices to avoid damage from electrical surges when the power is restored.
Use alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or power-dependent medical devices. If the cold is extreme, go to an alternate location. Don’t forget to check on neighbors to see how they are doing.
After a power outage, throw out any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40 degrees or higher for two hours or more, or if it has an unusual odor, color, or texture. When in doubt, throw it out.
If the power is out for more than a day, discard any medication that should be refrigerated, unless the drug’s label says otherwise.
Hopkins County is forecasted to get a few inches of snow, but the sun is supposed to be out and shining on Saturday.
