A morning in Mahr Park ended badly for four persons as Madisonville Police arrested them on drug charges.
Police reports say authorities received complaints about a white van parked inside the park Thursday morning. People reportedly would get out of the van, walk down a hill, then return and stay inside for a time.
Officers showed up around noon and reportedly found a wide range of drugs and paraphernalia in the van. One of the items reported was an e-cigarette with a THC canister.
Police arrested:
• Chucketta Grimes, 20, of Madisonville, charged with marijuana possession and public intoxication.
• Christian Orr, 25, of Louisville, charged with public intoxication.
• Jarron Ramsey, 32, of Madisonville, charged with marijuana possession and public intoxication.
• Dalton Weaver, 20, of Madisonville, charged with possession of synthetic drugs, marijuana possession and public intoxication.
