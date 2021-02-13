Weather experts and emergency management officials are encouraging citizens to be prepared for possible snow beginning late Sunday night as a snow storm is predicted to move into the area.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Paducah said they are still expecting a snowstorm starting late in the weekend, with lighter amounts of snow expected.
Meteorologists said they cannot confirm the amount of snow expected as of Friday afternoon, but did expect to issue a winter advisory and possible warning at some point over the weekend.
Meteorologists also said that this storm will be different from the ice storm the Hopkins County area experienced this week, but still advised caution while traveling.
Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey advised the public to have the essentials as this storm approaches.
“Make sure you have food, water on hand, medications that you may need, established heat source and stay tuned to local media or a weather radio,” he said. “Be aware that road conditions could be slick.”
Bailey also reiterated that generators must be operated outside due to the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning that could occur if generators are operated inside, even in places like garages. Bailey also suggested making sure that carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors are in working order.
“As the weekend progresses, we are going to have even colder temperatures,” said Bailey. “Take extra time traveling because of unknown road conditions.”
As winter weather continues, places like Clark True Value in Madisonville are busy servicing generators.
“We’ve had a big run of generators to be serviced,” said Brandon Clark. “We have several more coming in.”
Clark offered advice on making sure power equipment like generators are ready to handle winter weather.
“What you mainly want with any kind of power equipment is you want to make sure the gas is good and the engine is serviced and prepped for long run times and continuous use,” said Clark, adding an example that many generators bought during the ice storm in 2009 have not been used since.
“Now, we’re down to what could be an emergency and a lot of carburetors are messed up,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing is that if you have generators to run them at least once a month that way they are fresh and clean.”
Atmos Energy also offered safety tips as winter weather approaches.
- Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.
- Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.
- Safely remove snow from vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment. Blocked vents for dryers and other gas appliances can lead to a buildup of carbon monoxide gas.
- Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.
- If you think you smell gas, act fast. Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number at 866-322-8667.
