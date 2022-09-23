This year will mark the seventh annual of Happy Feet’s Fall Fundraiser taking place Sept. 27, at Mahr Park Arboretum, in Madisonville, from 5 to 8 p.m. However, it also marks the Ten Year Anniversary for the Hopkins County Happy Feet organization.
The event will include food by Catering & Creations, Purple Toad Winery, a silent auction, and music by LTD Sound & Lights.
“We started the Sweet Feet event because we knew we needed a large fundraiser to meet our annual goal of $30,000 just to purchase shoes for students in need,” Board Chair for Sweet Feet, Cheri McNary said.
When asked how they came up with this year’s fundraiser idea, McNary said, “We have a wonderful board made up of Hopkins County community members. We were brainstorming thinking types of events that had attended in other cities but wasn’t be doing in Madisonville. Dessert & Wine are a perfect combo!”
This fundraiser typically raises $10,000-$15,000 and usually 200-500 people attend. Board members are looking to do the same, if not more this year.
According to McNary, the program has many highlights, some to mention are:
Since June 2012, we have provided over 6,000 new pairs of shoes to Hopkins County students in need
In 2016, Chance to Dance program was created to provide girls a formal dress, shoes and jewelry for their 8th grade dance or prom
In 2020, Operation Christmas Project started to provide a $100 gift card to middle and high school students that wouldn’t otherwise have Christmas.
In December 2021, Happy Feet raised $9,500 for Tornado Relief that was given to the Family Resource Centers to help impacted students & families
In 2022, opened Be-YOU-tiful Boutique and Friendship Corner at 278 W Center Street in space donated by Knight & Son Monument
All money donated to the program stays in Hopkins County and is used for Hopkins County students in need. There are no paid positions or overhead.
All of our board members are volunteers.
The Sweet Feet Fundraiser is the biggest fundraiser of the year.
The ticket purchase of $40 provides a new pair of name brand shoes for a Hopkins County student in need.
“We have been so blessed by this community since Happy Feet started in Hopkins County in June 2012. We have never had to turn anyone away. We have always managed to have “enough” to take care of the number of kids that we have had each year. We have provided over 6,000 new pairs of shoes to Hopkins County students since 2012.”
For more information on the fundraiser on September 27, or to purchase tickets please visit the Happy Feet Facebook Page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.