Hopkins County Schools will be providing one breakfast and one lunch for students during the two week Nontraditional Instruction that will follow next week’s fall break.
In all, students will be away from their respective schools and any in-person learning for the next three weeks.
“We encourage everyone to participate in it, these are free meals that can help out with the grocery bill,” said Lisa Marsh, child nutrition director for Hopkins County Schools.
The meals — which will be available the weeks of Oct. 12 and Oct 19 — are being prepared frozen to make it a little easier on the parents and make it last longer, Marsh said. Cooking instructions are on the school districts website.
She said she wanted more parents to know about the meal program because they want to help as many students in Hopkins County as they can.
“The people that have been participating in it have talked about what a blessing it is, just helping out with the grocery bill,” said Marsh.
They will be using the two weeks to deep clean the schools, regroup and still making meals for the students.
“This is all about the kids,” said Pan LaMond, food service manager at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
Meal pick ups will be from 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. and a late pick up from 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday during those two weeks at each school. Students can pick up their one breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, instead of picking up several meals on one day.
“We have pick up at each school and community stops,” said LaMond. “They can go to any school, they don’t have to have a child there.”
For more information, visit the hopkins.kyschools.us webpage and look under food service in the departments tab to find the menus, meal cooking directions and community meal pick-up locations.
