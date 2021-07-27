On a hot and humid Monday morning, employees from James H. Drew Exposition set up rides all around the Ballard Convention Center for the Hopkins County Fair that opens at 5:30 p.m. today.
James Dillman, an employee with Exposition, said it feels good to be back after everything was canceled last year.
“All the events we have done so far have been pleased to be able to go on this year instead of being shut down,” he said.
Many of the events they have worked so far have had an increase in attendance, he said.
“I think everyone is very glad to get back out and get back to normal with life,” said Dillman.
Stephanie Butler, an employee who operates several of the rides, said COVID-19 knocked a lot out last year, and it is nice to get back out and see the kids.
“That is my favorite part, to see the kids smiling and having fun, that is what I’m in it for,” she said.
Joyce Kellogg, who operates The Mixer ride, said she is thankful to see people coming out and enjoying themselves.
“This is an unorthodox lifestyle, but we love it,” she said.
Dillman said a lot of the exposition employees had to find other jobs and do other things last year to make money because the company was not operating.
“It definitely hurt a lot of people besides our employees,” he said. “Our industry took a hit not able to operate because of it.”
Workers are taking extra precautions for COVID, he said. They make sure the equipment is sanitized, have hand sanitizing stations readily available and the employees try to maintain six feet for social distancing.
“We are all glad to be up and going again, and I think everybody is glad to be at work,” said Dillman.
This year’s fair admission is $10 per person Tuesday through Thursday, then $15 per person Friday and Saturday.
Today’s events includes the 7 p.m. Miss Hopkins County Beauty Pageant in the Ballard Convention Center. New this year is the Flores Thrill Show, where performers will be showcasing death defying stunts. The show will be on the midway from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.
On Wednesday, Miss Teen Hopkins County Fair Pageant will be at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Center and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Flores Thrill Show will be on the midway. Also, at 7 p.m. is the WKMX-ATV races in the arena.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.