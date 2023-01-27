The Apostolic Christian Academy of Madisonville announced the students who achieved “A” and “B” honor roll.
Students who achieve “A” honor roll have an overall average great than 90% and students achieving “B” honor roll have an overall average of 80-89%.
Eighty-five% of the student body has achieved an A or B honor roll during the second quarter with a cumulative K5-12 academic score of 86%. The academy was founded on August 10, 2022 and uses both Abeka and Ignitia curricula.
The following students received A honor roll:
The following students received B honor roll:
(0) entries
