The biennial highway construction plan heads now to Gov. Andy Beshear, and it includes over $67 million in road construction projects to be carried out in Hopkins County between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2024.
One of the most anticipated projects on the list is one that has been talked about since the Mid Town Commons development began in 2007. This project will join Midtown Boulevard with Whittington Drive, the road that runs between the Kroger shopping center and 5/3rd Bank. This will effectively connect the I-69 commercial district with Island Ford Road.
“That project will be a huge boost to economic development in Madisonville, and it will provide some much needed access points for local drivers,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton. “As we move forward with the sports complex, this will provide more room for development in the Mid Town Commons area. It will also help take a lot of stress off of Main Street and downtown by giving people another way to reach Island Ford Road.”
Design work is scheduled to begin this year, with utility work being handled in 2024. Although it is listed as a high priority project by the state, its likely area residents wont see any actual construction begin until 2024-25.
The plan also includes major improvements to North Main Street from Hospital Drive to the intersection with Island Ford Road. That project has a total price tag of $7.3 million and is slated to begin construction in 2024.
“This project will be a bit of a challenge due to the amount of traffic that passes through that area every day,” Cotton said. “But anybody who has gone through that area when people are trying to get home from work in the afternoon, you know who bad traffic backs up. This will help with the flow of traffic and it will also give emergency vehicles better access to go from the north side of Madisonville to the south side.”
He said the complete project will include a widening of the road, especially under the railroad bridge, where sidewalks will also be added.
“A lot of people walk through there, but as there are no sidewalks, it is really a major safety concern,” said Cotton. “Traffic and safety wise, this project is much needed.”
A third project also listed as high priority is a plan to improve US 41A from the end of ongoing improvements at Industrial Drive to the city of Providence. That project has $2.6 million budgeted for design work to be completed in 2023, but there are currently no funds allocated for any physical construction. This project is one that has been on the state road plan for nearly 40 years, but this is the first time the state has allocated funding that could potentially move it forward. If that does happen, construction would likely not begin until the next biennial budget.
Other projects on the list include:
Improving Island Ford Road from Island Park Drive to 0
- .25 miles north of Carriage Lane
- Installing guardrails at numerous locations
- Multiple Bridge Projects
- Improving I-69 from mile marker 95 to mile marker 107.
