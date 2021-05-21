Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
James Felkins, 30, of Russellville, was charged Monday with receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Marcos Domingo, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Devon Hall, 22, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary, two counts of harassment and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.
Raekwon Qualles, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault.
