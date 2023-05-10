Following several days of heavy rain and strong winds, the building that formerly housed Computer Knights at 118 West Railroad Avenue in the historic district of Dawson Springs sustained a partial roof collapse on Tuesday around lunchtime.
The late Ed and Becky Beeny operated the business at its initial location until Ed’s death in 2014. Since Becky’s passing in 2021, the building has been maintained by their older son, Eddie Beeny.
