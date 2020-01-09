Nortonville's City Council is holding a special called meeting at 6 p.m. today to discuss the possible approval of a new wholesale sewer contract with the city of White Plains and the potential settlement ongoing litigation with the municipality.
In 2017, Nortonville pursued legal action against White Plains for delinquent fees it says was owed for water sanitation services. According to previous reports, the suit claimed White Plains owed nearly $10,000 in unpaid services dating as far back as July 2016.
In a letter dated May 31, 2016, Nortonville's then-Mayor Carolynn Sturt informed White Plains Mayor Joshua Slaton of an increase from $4.56 per 1,000 gallons to $6.30 per 1,000 gallons.
Documents show that White Plains continued to pay Nortonville at the $4.56 rate. White Plains officials had contended the rate increase did not hit Nortonville residents and should not have been raised for their usage, according to reports.
In February of 2019, Nortonville passed an amendment to the city's code of ordinances related to sewer rates. The amendment's singular change concerned its wholesale customers - which are the cities of White Plains, Mortons Gap and Nortonville.
"For wholesale customers, a fee of $10.73 per 1,000 gallons is to be charged," read the amendment.
The increase came at the recommendation from Eclipse Engineers of Somerset after completing its bi-annual sanitary sewer treatment rate study, which determined the cost of sustainability.
According to the 2018 study, Nortonville's sewer system operated at a $214,000 loss between 2016 and 2018, and the substantial rate increase was necessary.
