For Kentuckians without a General Education Diploma, the road to obtaining a degree has gotten easier in terms of cost. During a news conference on Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the GED test will now be free for new test-takers.
Beshear said there are 335,000 people in the state over 18 who do not have a GED or high school diploma. Beshear's administration, through the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, will allot $600,000 to waive test fees. The test costs $120 for all four sections and $30 individually.
In Hopkins County, Madisonville Community College has been committed for years to adult education to help provide funds that pay for student's tests, said MCC Director of Adult Education Angela Carter.
"We've always paid for a student's first test, and the student is responsible for their second," she said. "What this will do is allow us to use those state appropriations for the first test, and then we (MCC) will pay for the second test (if needed)."
Carter said the community is fortunate to have the financial support of the college because across the state, that is not
always the case. She said there are a lot of fiscal agents that don't offer help for people taking the GED.
"It's a huge barrier for students," she said. "This will help save money for the student if they're not successful with their first attempt, it's awesome."
The state's GED incentive also extends towards the inmate population, said Carter.
"Anyone that is incarcerated that has never taken the GED test, could take it for free," she said. "When I took this position, I began working with Jailer (Mike) Lewis, and they actually use a portion of their money, which is brought in from commissary, to pay for the cost of the inmates testing. So this will, in turn, save some money on that side of things as well."
If you are a first-time test taker and want help preparing and studying for the exam, Carter said that MCC's Adult Center for Educational Excellence, known as ACE2, is a great resource.
"What we don't want is an influx of students just doing the test the first time and then coming into the center, or doing the test and saying, 'I'm not anywhere close, I'm just going to give up,'" she said. "We encourage students to come in, let us help make sure they're on the right track to be successful before they use that one-time code."
On average, state residents with a high school credential or GED earn about $9,000 more annually than someone without the degree, so it's a significant wage increase, said Carter.
"What we see in Hopkins County is our unemployment numbers are steady, but what we find is even though they're employed, they may be underemployed," she said. "You have individuals who have skills they've learned about on the job training, but because they don't have a high school diploma or a GED, they're stuck where they are and are not able to advance."
With the cost barrier removed, Carter said this is a way for people to have "more opportunity for advancement in their current career."
With winter break coming to a close, classes begin next week at ACE2, said Carter.
"Anybody who is interested, classes start next week, we do have a rolling enrollment, students can come in at any time and get started with the process," she said. "This incentive provides an excellent way for students to come in and see where they're at. Even if they take the test on day one and they're unsuccessful, we can develop an individualized education plan and help them become academically successful before they leave here."
Those interested in signing-up for the GED test can go to ged.com and create an account. While creating your account, establish you're a citizen of Kentucky and a first-time taker, a voucher code will be applied to your test.
For more information regarding how ACE2 can help you in your educational goals, contact them at 270-824-1818.
