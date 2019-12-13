A brand new game officially begins in downtown Madisonville today. In fact, potentially several games at once.
Level Up Gaming is the latest sign that new businesses are being planted in Hopkins County. The pay-to-play, high-tech video game room has its grand opening this afternoon.
Owner Neil Carver has filled the spot on East Center Street where AlottaDog used to be.
"I'd been looking for about a month, and this one popped up. It was reasonably priced," said Carver, a former car salesman.
But it's also a reminder that not every downtown business lasted to the end of 2019. Besides AlottaDog, Center Street Bar and Grill locked its doors during the fall. Several Historic District Commission members believe that loation will reopen with new ownership next spring.
In addition, several new restaurants are opening across Madisonville.
"We certainly are excited to have new businesses open," said Leslie Curneal, President of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
One of them is Swaggy P's Kitchen and Coffee Bar on
See Games/Page A3
South Main Street. Curneal said Madisonville's Scott Harris manages the business previously occupied by Lamplight Cafe.
Swaggy P's opened on the Monday before Thanksgiving. It provides a full menu of food from breakfast to suppertime, along with caffeinated specials such as a "peanut butter cup" that you can drink.
On the north side of town, The Taqueria Company has been open for about a month. It's on Nebo Road near North Main Street and is modeled the opening of a similar Mexican restaurant in an Evansville mall in August.
"You should have seen us yesterday," manager Jose Morales said Thursday. He said his business was so busy that he's still hiring staff members and already is dreaming of expanding to a third location in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Then there's the new downtown restaurant where Bart's used to be. Manager Terry Green said Wednesday that he hopes to open Green's Steakhouse on South Main Street next week after final repairs are complete.
Back at Level Up, refrshments will be available for weary video gamers. But Carver's big goal is to draw crowds for weekend gaming tournaments with cash prizes.
"These kids are getting scholarships for playing video games," Carver said.
While Hopkins County high schools have no E-League teams yet, he wants Level Up to become "a local hub for gamers."
