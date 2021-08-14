The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday plans to close part of Casner Road in Hopkins County for two months beginning Monday.
The closure will allow contractors to do slide repairs on the road.
According to Keirsten Jaggers, spokesperson for the KYTC, the closure will begin at the intersection of Brown Road and extend for a mile.
Jaggers said there will not be a posted detour, but road closure signs and message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure.
