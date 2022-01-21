A Madisonville business was damaged on Wednesday night after police say a motorist suffering a “medical emergency” lost control of her vehicle and left the roadway.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, at around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, Mona Cunningham, 61 of Madisonville, was traveling east bound on East Center Street when she left the roadway and traveled through a parking lot at 538 East Center. She then struck the front of The Learning Center located at 552 East Center Street, proceeding through the business and stopping when she struck the rear wall.
Cunningham was treated on the scene for possible injuries.
Police say the business had closed early due to deteriorating weather conditions and no employees were present at the time of the accident.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.