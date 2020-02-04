Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Lydia M. Clauss-Reynolds, 41, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal trespassing, identify theft without consent, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Taylor B. Henderson, 21, of Owensboro was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel D. Oglesby, 44, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with second-degree fleeing/evading police, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing, three counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County and two counts of non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Carl W. Winebarger, 50, of Madisonville was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault/domestic.
• Timothy D. Yates, 35, of Madisonville was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Monday:
• Christina M. Duncan, 30, of Mortons Gap was charged Friday with violating a Kentucky protective order.
• Johnathon A. Duncan, 38, of Mortons Gap was charged Friday with violating a Kentucky protective order.
• Jeffery D. Smith, 38, of Marion was charged Friday with failure to appear in Crittenden County.
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police released the following report Monday:
• Krystal L. Gipson, 35, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, tampering with physical evidence, operating a vehicle under the influence, disregarding a stop sign, careless driving, operating on a suspended/revoked license and failure to maintain required insurance.
