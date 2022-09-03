With their annual Caddyshack golf tournament just around the corner, United Way of the Coalfield plans to have a flash sale on individual and team pricing from now through Saturday, Sept. 10.
Executive Director Don Howerton said the cost per person will be $75 and teams of four will be $300. He encourages anyone interested to go ahead and take advantage of the sale.
“This is the campaign kickoff event for the 2022-2023 year,” he said.
Dee Padgett, office manager for UWC, said the event will be Friday, Sept. 16 with a rain date of Friday, Sept. 30. Tee time for golfers will be at noon.
Rick Welch, the event organizer, said pre-registration helps him determine how much food and beverages are needed. The cost covers lunch, beverages, use of a golf cart, and two mulligans.
There will be prizes throughout the tournament. He said the winning team will get $400.
There will be contests at certain holes for the longest drive and the longest putt. They will also have a skirt hole, where the players will pay an extra $10, and if they wear a skirt, they can hit from the lady’s tee, or if it is a woman, she can get 20 yards from the women’s tee forward.
There will be a half-pot raffle going on that day that only the golf participants can sign up to participate in as well.
Welch said the reason they call it a Caddyshack is because it doesn’t matter what level of golfer you are as long as you have fun.
“It doesn’t matter what you play or how you play it, we want you there to enjoy it,” he said.
Howerton said United Way partner agencies will be set up that day to answer any questions people may have about what they do.
United Way also has a few sponsorships left a hole sponsor for $250 and a golf cart sponsor for $1,500.
To register for the CaddyShack or to become a sponsor, call Dee Padgett at 270-821-3170 or visit https://unitedwayofthecoalfield.org/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.