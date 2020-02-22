Madisonville City Council member and former Police Chief Bobby Lane Johnson died Friday. He was 67.
“He fought a good fight,” son Bobby Johnson Jr. said in a Facebook message. “But he just couldn’t come out on top of this one.”
Mayor Kevin Cotton signed an executive order lowering all city flags to half-staff until after Johnson’s interment. He called it a sad day for Madisonville.
“He was instrumental in our city for many years,” Cotton said. “He was an advocate for our citizens, and an all-out great guy.”
“He was a quiet presence,” Council President Frank Stevenson said after learning the news. “Calm and quiet. He was a man of few words, but very well respected.”
“He was the best.” his son added.
Johnson was a 1971 graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School, then attended Western Kentucky University for two years. He left a job in the upholstery business after joining the police department in 1974.
Johnson was a captain when current Police Chief Chris Taylor joined the force in 1993.
“He was a good role model,” Taylor said. “He would give you the shirt off his back to help you if you were struggling. I always had a lot of respect for him.”
Johnson served on the force 33 years, spending his last six years as police chief before retiring in January 2007.
A profile of Johnson appeared in The Messenger’s Black History Month Spotlight Friday, Feb. 7. It noted he was a leader in several local organizations, including past co-chair of the United Way and president of the Madisonville Rotary Club.
Johnson was elected to City Council in 2016, representing Ward 6. In a written statement during the campaign, he noted he “spent decades of my life working on youth programs.” Johnson entered the Madisonville All-Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.
But after being elected to a second term in 2018, his health began declining. Johnson said it started when he fell at home and broke his leg in Jan. 2019.
Johnson’s last interview occurred in October, when Madisonville was honored by the Kentucky League of Cities as the City Government of the Year. Johnson attended a special City Council meeting in a wheelchair, and said he developed “some sort of stomach sickness while I was in the hospital.”
Johnson spent much of his last year in rehabilitation at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville. Son Bobby Jr. revealed on Facebook in January that both his legs had been amputated. Johnson came home to Madisonville from his latest rehabilitation on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
“It’s been a hard journey for his family,” Stevenson said. Johnson’s wife of 45 years, Barbara, died in Sept. 2018.
Johnson died almost one year to the day after he was named Lions Club 2018 Man of the Year.
Johnson had not filed for the 2020 city election. Stevenson said Johnson’s death creates the first City Council vacancy since 2013. The council will have 30 days to select a successor.
“The council is empowered to make a selection from willing and nominated persons,” Stevenson said. People can express their interest through a council member or at City Hall.
Stevenson added if no selection is made in 30 days, the replacement power will pass to the Kentucky Governor.
Elliott Mortuary is handling funeral arrangements.
