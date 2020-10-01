The Dawson Springs Independent School system will have a soft opening for students on Monday and Tuesday of next week before classes officially start on Monday, Oct. 12.
“It is basically going to be an orientation to familiarize the students with the protocols, social distance, mask and run through their normal schedule,” said Superintendent Leonard Whalen.
They will be going back on an A-B rotation like a lot of districts, though they are calling it purple and gold instead of A-B.
“Our purple group will be on Monday and Tuesdays and then our gold group will be in on Thursdays and Fridays,” Whalen said, with deep cleaning happening on Wednesdays. “In addition to those two groups we will also have a group that have selected to stay virtual, so they will continue learning at home.”
All the schools have hand sanitizer stations, masks will be required and social distancing enforced. Whalen said they are also encouraging working outside when the weather permits to encourage teachers to utilize the outside, have even more space and a break from masks.
Todd Marshall, principal at Dawson Springs High School said, they have magnetic doors so anyone wanting to come in has to buzz in, hand sanitizer stations posted throughout the building, signage that talks about students staying healthy and six feet apart. Marshall said they even have signs on the ground to tell them were to stand in the bathroom and where to stand in the cafeteria.
“The elementary school is using signs to tell the kids which way to walk when in the hallways, which stairwells,” Marshall said.
There are even new tables in the cafeteria to allow students to keep six feet apart, he said. They will be using the cafeteria, the stage and the lobby of the high school for students to sit and will also be assigned seats.
“We have purchased a bunch of deep cleaning wipes and spray bottles so they can spray down their desks,” Marshall said.
Elizabeth Robinson, a high school social studies teacher said, every student will wipe their desk down at the start and end of every period, so they know the desk is clean.
The elementary school has implemented new procedures to ensure social distancing.
“Typically, in third grade they switch one time a day with the other third grade teacher and fourth, fifth and sixth grade they rotate every period, so that is something that is going to be a huge change this year because they are not going to switch classes the teachers are going to come to them,” said Jennifer Ward, principal at Dawson Springs Elementary School.
With this way the concern is the students not having time to get up and move around, but they will still travel to their enrichment classes and to the cafeteria for lunch, said Ward.
“This has been a difficult time and we have been probably the one hold out that has done virtual from the beginning, virtual the longest period of time,” said Marshall. “I think we have everything in place to get them here and keep them safe.”
Ward said she and her teachers have missed the students and that the students miss them, too. She has been popping into zoom meetings to see them, she said.
“It is just a lot different when you can have them face to face and you can communicate with them and you can see them on a regular basis,” said Robinson.
Whalen, Marshall and Ward praised their employees and staff for working hard to get everything in place for the students return.
“It takes all of us working together to get this done,” said Ward.
