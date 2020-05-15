Could next Wednesday be like Black Friday for Hopkins County stores and businesses?
At the moment, no. Even though Gov. Andy Beshear is allowing retail businesses to reopen next week, Chamber of Commerce President Libby Spencer says not all of them will be ready to do so. But her office wants to help.
“We have masks for 88 cents each for chamber members,” Spencer said Wednesday.
The chamber has also partnered with Hopkins County Magistrate Ronnie Noel to sell hand sanitizer. Those two items are vital under Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” orders for preventing the coronavirus.
“Retail businesses should ensure employees wear face masks for any interactions between co-workers or while in common travel areas,” states Beshear’s six-page list of requirements.
While each business can make its own policy for customers wearing masks, contractors and vendors at stores are required to wear them. The rules explain that business owners also “should provide hand sanitizer, handwashing facilities and tissues in convenient locations” as much as possible.
But there’s another big question for business owners. What if their customers went away over the last two months and aren’t interested in coming back?
“All of your historic sales data or customer data is no longer valid,” Nigel Green said Wednesday.
Green, a consultant with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, spoke Wednesday during the “Innovate + Caffeinate” forum, set up online by the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation.
Green said a two-month shutdown may have pushed some “target customers” to different needs. He suggested taking steps to make sure customers are safe and secure, even if it’s only an adjusted message.
“Everyone’s starting over on the trust cycle,” Green said. “Hoping you’re going to hit your numbers is not a very good strategy.”
Green’s complete 10-point presentation with follow-up questions can be viewed on the Hopkins County Innovate + Caffeinate Facebook page.
