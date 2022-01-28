MadCity Crafts DIY Studio will be starting a new program aimed for toddlers ages four and under, to get out and get creative. Parents are able to register for a discounted price online before the event, or you can pay $15 at the door.
“We are going to start out with one Tuesday a month and hope everyone enjoys it so much that we can have it every Tuesday,” Owner Katie Doran said. “We are going to start with story time, where I’ll read a new story to the kiddos, then we’ll make a craft that goes along with the story.”
After the story and craft, time will be allotted for the kids to play in the studio with the provided toys, toy kitchen and chalkboard set, and much more. Hot lunch or snackle tackles will be available for purchase if your little ones work up an appetite. The hot lunch offering for the February 1 class will be chicken nuggets and Kraft Mac-n-Cheese.
“The book we’re reading is “The Mine-o-saur, one of my kids’ favorites. We’re painting a dinosaur that will be turned into a fun magnet.”
The class size will be set at ten children so be sure to register early as spots are limited. The event will start at 10 a.m. and is expected to last an hour and a half. Masks are recommended. Parents will need to stay with their children for the entire event.
MadCity Crafts Studio is located at 190 Madison Square Drive in Madisonville. If you would like to register online, visit, www.madcitycrafts.com.
