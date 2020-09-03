Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Lisa Brown, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
Gabrielle Spears, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, illegal possession of legend drug and drinking alcoholic beverage in a public place.
Christy Dukes, 35, of Nortonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Bradley Frazier, 30, of Dawson Springs, was served a Webster County warrant on Tuesday.
Christopher Alfred, 26, of Madisonville, was served a bench warrant on Wednesday.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Matthew Edwards, 39, of Earlington, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Christina Merrill, 37, of Earlington, was charged Monday with no insurance, second-degree disorderly conduct and improper signal.
Millard Snivley, 42, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged Tuesday with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and out of county warrant.
Monte Workman, 58, of Dawson Springs, was charged with second-degree strangulation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.