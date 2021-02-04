Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Parker Jones, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Alex Huckleberry, 21, of Central City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a synthetic drug and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Donald Huckleberry, 36, of Central City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jimmy Cobb, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with two counts of failure to appear.
