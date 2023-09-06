Madisonville City Council approved the first reading of their 2023 tax rates on Tuesday night, selected to reduce taxes for city residents.
The 2023 rates will be 12 cents per $100 of assessed value on real estate, 15.49 cents per $100 on personal property 15 cents per $100 on motor vehicle and water craft. The real estate rate drops from 12.2 in 2022 and personal property rate drops from 16.57. The motor vehicle and water craft tax rate was unchanged.
The council also updated the due date for taxes to Nov. 30, 2023, with a two% discount for anyone who pays prior to Oct. 31, 2023.
The council also reappointed several board members. Tiffany Jones will continue to serve on the Housing Authority Board through Sept. 1, 2027, while Tim Morgan and Michael Jones will retain positions on the Airport Board.
