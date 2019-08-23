New Parkway Plaza Mall owner prefers smaller markets

Some people think a trip to the mall has become passé in the age of online shopping. But the new owner of Parkway Plaza Mall still appears to see hope for success in it.
Ershig Properties announced this week that it's selling the Madisonville mall to Commercial Retail Group of Austin, Texas. No purchase price was disclosed. Ershig has owned Parkway Plaza since January 1998.
CRG owns more than 80 properties and is primarily focused on operating shopping centers in Texas and Louisiana. But it also owns Richmond Mall near Eastern Kentucky University and leases space at an office building in Lexington.
Messages left with CRG and Ershig Properties Thursday were not returned.
CRG's homepage explains its philosophy is "to be the best leasing value to the tenant while maintaining a pleasant shopping experience." It adds the company finds "the biggest reward for the investment" in smaller markets.
National trends show traditional retail stores in decline across the country. A late July report by RetailDive.com showed U.S. businesses had opened 3,039 new stores this year, while 7,426 stores have been marked for closing.
When The Gap announced in March that it would close more than 200 stores, the company's chief executive officer said malls had become "the wrong locations" for retail business because traffic has declined.
Ershig's website indicates Parkway Plaza Mall has space for 34 retail stores. The mall's online map shows 10 spots currently are available.
See Mall/Page A6
Since it was built in the 1980s, Parkway Plaza has hosted stores such as J.C. Penney, Bath and Body Works and Goody's. Current anchor retailer Peebles has been there for 30 years. It's currently in a closing sale, but its parent company plans to convert it into a Gordmans store.
Ershig Properties, which is based in Henderson, continues to operate Madison Square Shopping Center. It also oversees the Mid-Town Commons development on Madison Avenue.
