In true Finland tradition, the executives of Ahlstrom-Munksjö held a ceremony to bury a time capsule before the foundation is poured on the new Ahlstrom location in Madisonville.
Vice-President of Glass Fiber Tissue Pekka Helynranta said the time capsule is for future generations. If a hundred years from now, the building is torn down, they will know about what was going on now in Madisonville and Finland.
“It is a kind of Finnish tradition,” he said. “It feels great that we are finally on this stage.”
The time capsule included items like an aerial photo of the property today, U.S. and European currency, a copy of The Messenger Newspaper and a copy of a Finnish newspaper, a copy of the Hopkins County Chamber Magazine, and a mask.
Juhani Piispa, the engineering and technology manager, said once the building is complete, they will mark where the time capsule is buried and have a sign that says something like ‘The time capsule is below this area.’
Helynranta said the project has been in the works for five years. Last May there was a groundbreaking ceremony on the property.
Piispa said they have started construction on the basement and will continue with the column basements. Then in July, the building frame should start going up.
“Construction will be fully completed in the summer of 2023,” he said.
Despite other companies and projects having construction and supply delays, Piispa said they have had no problems and are on track to finish summer 2023.
Michael Hady, the Madisonville plant manager, said by September or October this year, they will have the topping ceremony where the building will be closed in and good to go.
