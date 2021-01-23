Authorities are looking for a female suspect in the Saturday morning shooting of a Hopkins County man.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said deputies received a call of a shooting around 11 a.m. at 179 Liberty Church Road where they found William Keith Matheny, 66, who appeared to have a single gunshot wound at the base of his neck near his upper chest.
“He was removed from the residence and then an ambulance transported him to Baptist Health in Madisonville where he was somewhat stabilized and flown to Deaconess in Evansville,” said Sanderson. “I don’t know his current condition now. A white female is believed to be the shooter, who fled before deputies arrived. We are working on trying to obtain her identity and be positive about that before we release any information about her.”
Deputies are still investigating the scene, according to Sanderson, who added that search warrants have been obtained for the scene by detectives.
“Detectives are on the scene working that, and we will go from there to see what the reason may be and the female’s identity,” said Sanderson.
Sanderson added there were no other victims.
