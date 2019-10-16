County approves coal mining under road

Warrior Coal will get its wish to begin mining under a Hopkins County road. But the Fiscal Court did not give the action unanimous support Tuesday.
"I'm 100% pro-coal," Magistrate Billy Parrish said. "I had five different people who live in our community that came by and asked me to not allow that to happen. No one asked me to vote yes."
Parrish was the only opposition in a 6-1 vote allowing Cardinal Mine to work under Buntin Schoolhouse Road between Manitou and Veazey.
Parrish said nothing against the agreement until he voted no. He explained his decision to Mine Engineer Ben Almon afterward. Parrish said residents' concerns about possible subsidence could be legitimate, based on what he's seen.
"We have subsidence all over Hopkins County, especially in the west end," Parrish said. "I can show you some state roads now in my district that have sunk in because of coal mining."
Parrish represents District 5, which includes Nebo.
The concern was part of the reason why County Attorney Byron Hobgood wanted Warrior Coal to post a bond before beginning the mining. The agreement approved Tuesday requires a $50,000 bond.
"We're not giving them permission to do this type of mining," Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr. said during a Transportation Committee meeting. "They already have that from the state. Part of the state's requirement is that they come to us about the county roads."
Almon told magistrates at a September committee meeting that there was "some possibility" of subsidence in the first few months of the project. But he called it unlikely.
In other business Tuesday, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court:
• reviewed a $155,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority to expand broadband internet service. Whitfield will apply for coal severance money to match the grant so every district can eventually have coverage.
• heard the first numbers on absentee voting in the general election. County Clerk Keenan Cloern said about 100 people voted in person during the first week, while 100 more have voted by mail.
• approved the return of McIntosh Chapel Road to the county road system. Officials say it's become a road used by commuters to and from Christian County.
• approved a turnaround for school buses at the end of Jimmy Lovell Road, northeast of Dawson Springs.
• honored County Treasurer Tracy Browning for 20 years of county service. She became treasurer in June.
