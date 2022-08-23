The investigation into the murder case of Heather Davidson continues, but the facts of the developing case are still few in number after the suspect waived waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
According to the Kentucky State Police, William Brian Virgin, 47 of Dixon, admitted in his call to Webster central dispatch he had strangled Davidson. He also stated in the call that Davidson was deceased. The two lived together at 113 Fuquay Ave. in Dixon.
Webster County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Tabor responded to the call.
According to Sheriff Donald “Bubba” Jones, Tabor arrived to find Virgin sitting outside the residence. Virgin again stated he had killed Davidson.
Tabor secured Virgin then entered the house and found Davidson’s body, Jones stated. He then backed out and contacted KSP to conduct the investigation.
Jones said it is not uncommon for agencies the size of the Webster County Sheriff’s Office to turn over homicide cases to the KSP.
“They have more manpower and more resources,” he said. “They have a lot more training in investigations like this.”
The Journal-Enterprise sent requests under open records law to several Webster County agencies and the Kentucky State Police. We asked for any information concerning calls to the Fuquay Ave. residence during the two months preceding Aug. 13, the date of Davidson’s death.
The KSP’s response detailed that they had no contact with Virgin or Davidson during the time requested. They also declined any access to information other than the arrest record filed by the detective in the case, William Over.
Webster County Attorney Clint Prow declined the request, stating that any materials released could hinder the KSP investigation.
He did not detail how records prior to Aug. 13 would affect the case.
Virgin chose to waive his preliminary hearing in Webster District Court on Tuesday.
Normally in a preliminary hearing, evidence in a felony case is presented by the prosecution to the judge.
If the judge finds the evidence credible, probable cause is found to hold the defendant over for the grand jury. That body will again hear the facts of the case and determine whether it warrants an indictment on the charges.
As he waived his hearing, the case will automatically proceed to the grand jury phase.
Virgin is now scheduled to appear before the Webster County Grand Jury on September 14.
The grand jury can also reduce charges, remand a case back to district court, or dismiss charges under a “no true bill.”
If a defendant is indicted, the case is sent to circuit court for a second arraignment and prosecution by the state.
