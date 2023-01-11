The Hopkins County Courthouse’s judicial center has been packed this week as preparations are made for the start of one of the biggest trials the county has seen in quite some time.
Dennis Stone Jr, 34 of Madisonville, is accused of killing Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville and shooting the toddler she was carrying on Aug. 14, 2020 when a gunman entered the Earlington Ideal Market and opened fire. Merrill and the child were the only ones injured in the shooting.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has stated that Stone and Merrell had previously been involved in a relationship and there had been an ongoing custody dispute at the time of the shooting.
Stone turned himself into Metropolitan Nashville Police the morning after the shooting and was extradited back to Hopkins County.
Stone is facing 12 counts of wanton endangerment as well as charges of first degree assault (domestic violence) and murder.
The trial was originally scheduled for Feb. 2022, but was delayed until this week.
While murder trials in Madisonville are not unheard of, what makes this case stand out is that the prosecution has filed a notice of aggravators, which means the Commonwealth Attorney plans to seek the death penalty.
Under Kentucky law, the prosecutor is allowed to seek this judgement if the alleged crime meets certain criteria, or aggravators, such as if the victim is under an EPO/DVO.
The 12 members of the jury will have the final say. If Stone is found guilty, it will fall to the jury to decide whether or not to utilize the death penalty sentence. A decision to do so requires a unanimous vote by the jury.
The jury selection process began on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday with voir dire. That process was not completed as of 4 p.m.
Voir dire is the process by which prospective jurors are questioned by both legal teams about their backgrounds and potential biases, including connections to the alleged perpetrator and victims. At the end of the process the trial jury will officially be seated and the case can proceed.
Circuit Court Judge Chris Oglesby will oversee the case.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.