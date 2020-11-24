The Hopkins County Board of Education held a special called meeting on Saturday to discuss possible changes to the new Hanson Elementary School plans.
At the regular board meeting on Monday, Nov. 16, architects from Sherman, Carter, Barnhart Architects — the company awarded the Hanson Elementary School contract — told the board that all six construction bids were at least 22% over the budgeted amount. The lowest bid from contractors was $19,499,000, which is $3.5 million over the estimated budget.
“Our goal is to build the best school we can with the resources we have,” said Susanne Wolford, board chairperson. “We don’t want to skimp on something that we can’t fix later.”
Andrew Owens and Justin McElfresh, architects at the firm, said they will have competitive negotiations with the lowest bidders and use the items on the list to negotiate the cost. Owens and McElfresh went through all 42 items on the list with the board to get their input.
“We are trying to be conservative,” said McElfresh.
Owens said the meeting is so they understand what is important and what can be changed to save money.
“We want to make sure we understand your priorities,” he said.
Some of the items the board discussed were reducing the brick allowance for the building, combining the generator and trash enclosures to use fencing instead of a masonry enclosure, changing copper wiring to aluminum wiring and purchasing media center furniture through a third party at a lower cost.
Out of the 42 items on their list, the board decided to move forward with 28 negotiating ideas and removed 14 items. Some of the items the board decided against were consolidating the HVAC system to one unit for every two classrooms and they chose to continue using copper wiring.
The Hopkins County Board of Education will meet again at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
