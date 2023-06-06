This Saturday, The Franklin Cardwell Band will have a benefit bash for the Hopkins County Humane Society.
The concert will be held at Mahr Park Arboretum in Event Barn A. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m.
John Whitfield, a member of The Franklin Cardwell Band, said they have been playing around the area for about a year and wanted to give back to the community.
“We just thought what is a good way to give back to our community and get our name out there while we are at,” he said. “We are all animal lovers, so we thought we would have it at Mahr Park and donate the proceeds to the human society.”
Dustin Potenza, the executive director of the humane society, said they are very excited about the event and to partner with community members for a great cause.
“It has definitely been some time since we had an event this large,” he said. “We are very excited to get back out there for these larger events.”
Whitfield said Brent Seaton would start the night at 7 p.m., and then the Franklin Cardwell Bank would play after Seaton’s set. Along with Whitfield, the band includes Randall Payne, Rik Woosley, Donnie Brown, and Dan Richardson.
He said the band plays a little bit of everything from classic rock to 80s, 90s, and early 2000s music.
“It’s all over the board,” said Whitfield.
The event will be $5 per person, and all of it will go towards the humane society.
The humane society will be on-site throughout the night to accept pet supplies and monetary donations. Potenza said the shelter could use both dry and wet kitten food, dry and wet dog food, towels, and blankets.
Grumpa’s Food Truck will be on-site to serve food. Guests can either sit inside the barn to listen to the music or bring their own lawn chairs.
