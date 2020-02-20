A Madisonville man who tried to avoid arrest by using someone else’s name received a surprise by being arrested anyway, police say.
A report released Wednesday says Kyle J. Wilson, 36, was stopped on Sugg Street on Tuesday afternoon for driving a vehicle with expired registration. Officers say Wilson knew he was wanted on two warrants, so he claimed to be “Steffan Case.”
But when officers checked that name, Wilson still was arrested. That’s because Case also had two outstanding arrest warrants.
At that point, Wilson reportedly gave officers his real name and said he didn’t know Case was wanted as well.
Wilson is charged with identify theft, failure to appear in Lyon County and failure to appear in Hopkins County. He’s held on a combined $6,000 cash bond, and faces a court hearing Monday, March 2. The whereabouts of Case are not known.
