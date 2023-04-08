Madisonville Community College has announced Sharie Davis, Dr. Loretta Elder, and Mason Smith as the recipients of the annual NISOD Excellence Award.
The NISOD’s Excellence Awards recognize men and women each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said all three of the Excellence Award recipients are models of service to the college, the community, and the students.
“Their dedication to their work makes them most worthy of this recognition,” she said. “The entire MCC family is proud to have them represent the college.“
Davis is a professor of mathematics at the college. She graduated from the University of Kentucky and has been teaching in the community college system since 1993.
She serves as the coordinator of the annual 8th-grade regional math competition and supports the college’s dual credit program, the Senior College Academy. Davis is active in the Muhlenberg County community and serves on the executive committee of the Muhlenberg Youth Leadership Programs.
Elder is a professor of nursing and earned her Licensed Practical Nurse and Associate Degree in Nursing from MCC. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Murray State University, a Master of Science in nursing education from the University of Southern Indiana, and a Doctorate of Nursing Practice (Organizational Leadership) from Eastern Kentucky University.
She holds a national certification as a Certified Nurse Educator and a Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator. She has worked in medical-surgical nursing, ambulatory surgery nursing, and nursing education.
Elder is active in multiple nursing organizations at the national and state level, and she supports events to assist the Arthritis Foundation and the American Cancer Society.
Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts from Cumberland University in piano and vocal performance. He served as the music director for “Young Frankenstein” at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts. Smith was later hired as the technical director/production coordinator for the facility at MCC.
Excellence Award recipients are recognized during NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence in May. The recipients receive a specially cast, pewter medallion hung on a burnt-orange ribbon.
The names, titles, and colleges of all Excellence Award recipients are included in a special booklet that features congratulatory ads from many of the recipients’ colleges.
