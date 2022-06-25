The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Shomoa Adams, was charged, June 22, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Timothy Lee Adams, was charged, June 22, 2022, for failure to appear in court, no registration plates, failure to provide insurance, operating on a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.
• Brian K. West, was charged, June 22, 2022, for theft by deception of more than $1,000, possession of synthetic drugs, drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Darleen L. Scarletta, was charged, June 21, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
• Mateo F. Lopez, was charged, June 23, 2022, for nonpayment of court costs, fees and fines.
• Mihael L. Barker, was charged, June 23, 2022 for failure to appear in court.
