After clearing several hurdles throughout the programs' development, kayaks and bicycles are now available to rent at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville.
The 10 kayaks -- eight of which are for an individual and two are tandem -- and four bikes have been available to renters since July 20, said Mahr Park Development Coordinator Donna Stricklin.
Rentals are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to Stricklin.
The price for a single user kayak rental is $20 for two hours, a tandem is $30 for two hours, and the bikes are $5 for one hour, said Stricklin.
Stricklin said in order to rent a kayak from Mahr Park, individuals will need to sign a rental agreement and provide a valid driver's license or a form of identity for collateral. After which, a life vest will be issued, an ore and a key to the locker which holds the kayak.
In order to rent a kayak, you must be at least 18 years old, and at least 16 years old to rent a bike, she said.
"Several have been rented, and they have enjoyed it," said Stricklin, "It's a new process for all of us, so we're working through the kinks."
Last Saturday three kayaks were rented out to park goers, said Lisa Meadows, who monitors the welcome center at Mahr Park.
"I'm very excited about the new program," she said, "The very first day we rented three on Saturday, one tandem and two of the sit-ins."
The kayak and bicycle rental rental program is being jointly funded by the city of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.