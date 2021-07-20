With the start of schools just weeks away and COVID-19 cases on the climb again locally and in the commonwealth, planning for a new academic year continues to be a fluid process.
During Monday’s Hopkins County School Board meeting, Superintendent Amy Smith explained where the school system was in planning for the return to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
“In this planning stage, anything is subject to change,” said Smith. “If we were to receive an executive order or mandate from the governor, that would require us by law to change this plan.”
As of right now, schools will return to five days a week learning and mask-wearing will be optional, she said. Seating charts will still be kept in the classroom, in the lunchroom, and on the buses.
“The reason for (the seating charts) is contact tracing is going to still take place through the Health Department, and we need to have those documents so we can provide them,” said Smith.
The sharing of student materials will also be minimized, so germs don’t spread through pencils or crayons, she said. Social distancing will also be enforced, when possible.
“We know we have a lot of students coming back in person, so I cannot say to you that it will be three feet,” said Smith.
Frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing will be done throughout the day, as well as sanitizing high-touch areas multiple times a day like doorknobs and sink knobs, she said. Buses will also be cleaned and sanitized at the end of every route in the morning and again in the afternoon.
Smith said schools will use a hospital-grade UVC light sanitizing system at least once a week and more if needed.
“It is a machine that can sanitize a room in about five minutes,” she said. “This is the type of system they use at medical facilities.”
She said school visitors and volunteers will also be limited to minimize traffic in and out of the buildings.
“We want to make sure we keep everyone safe,” said Smith.
School nurses will be available for COVID-19 testing and vaccines will be available for those students 12 and older with parental consent, she said.
“We will not do any of that without parental consent,” said Smith.
The school system does ask that parents screen their children before sending them to school. Take the student’s temperature at home, and if they are sick, do not send them to school, said Smith.
“That is the best way to keep this virus down,” she said.
Smith said faculty and staff are excited and anxious to have students back in the building.
“We know our students need to be back with their friends, with our staff,” she said. “Not just academically, but socially and emotionally as well.”
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• heard and approved the second reading of policy updates for the 2021-2022 school year.
• approved Smith to act on behalf of the board to support the Council for Better Education, Inc.
• approved invoice payments to A&K Construction in the amount of $397,305.70, to Winsupply Company in the amount of $34,332.34 and to Mills Supply Company, Inc. in the amount of $28,348.15 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School project.
• approved all schools to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision Program, which allows students to receive meals at no cost.
• approved memorandum of agreement with Impact Mentoring.
• approved memorandum of agreement with the Kentucky Department of Education for supplemental funding for Operation of Vocational Centers.
• approved district funding assurances for the 2021-2022 school year.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at the Hopkins County Central Administrative Office.
