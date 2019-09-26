Teen accused of middle school bus threat

A 13-year-old boy is charged with making a threat aboard a Hopkins County school bus, and the school district is defending why it never alerted parents about what happened.
Madisonville Police spokesman Major Andrew Rush confirmed Wednesday that the unnamed juvenile made the threat last Friday involving someone at Browning Springs Middle School.
"He said he wanted to harm the kid who had been mean to him," Rush said. The child was never named, and Rush said no threat was made toward the school.
Rush said the comment was reported to a school resource officer Monday, and the boy was arrested for a third-degree terroristic threat.
Madisonville Police have yet to release a public report on the case.
"That's all in the ballpark of the school system," Rush said.
Hopkins County School District spokesperson Lori Harrison said the district's procedure is to notify parents if "someone is perceived to be a victim" or a direct threat is made. The Browning Springs case apparently was considered more generic.
"In this case, our procedure was followed," Harrison said.
Some parents are so concerned about school safety that when eight law enforcement vehicles were seen outside Hopkins County Central High School on Wednesday morning, someone contacted The Messenger about it.
The vehicles were there for a weekly training meeting of 13 full-time school resource officers. Robert Carter, director of equity engagement and school support, said the meeting included a fire drill, with students assembling outside at Storm Stadium.
"Nothing alarming at all," Carter said. "We are fortunate in our district to have all the school resource officers that we have."
When asked about the Browning Springs
See Threat/Page A6
case, Carter deferred all comment to police.
The status of the teenager was unclear Wednesday night. Rush said the case now is in the hands of the Hopkins County Court Designated Workers office.
"It will review the history of the child and whether he's been in trouble before," Rush said.
Employees at the CDW office said they were not allowed to comment. But a spokesperson for the state Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort said a decision on whether to keep the boy in detention or release him to his parents usually occurs within 48 hours.
If the teen still is being held, Rush said he would probably be kept at a state facility in Bowling Green or Paducah.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.