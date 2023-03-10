In the past year, Kristy Catlett has gone from entertainer to delivery driver to now owning her own taxi business, fittingly known as Clown Car.
Catlett said when she heard Blue Dot had closed, she felt it was the perfect time to fill in a needed gap.
“We are nothing compared to Blue Dot,” she said. “They created a massive business. Our plan is to branch out into the community.”
Catlett moved back to Madisonville a year ago intending to bring comedy to Madisonville. She started Old 41 Entertainment and set a goal to see it be successful by now.
“Old 41 didn’t produce the numbers that it needed to be successful,” she said. “I had set money aside for a year, and that year was up in March.”
To help make ends meet, while still giving Old 41 a chance, she started a delivery service called Clown Car. She used to supplement her income using Uber or Door Dash, but in Madisonville, that was a little difficult.
“I got a license to do Clown Car locally,” said Catlett. “The numbers weren’t that great.”
The night before she heard that Blue Dot was closing, she told God that either Clown Car needed to start making money or she would have to let it go.
“It wasn’t doing enough to help me live, so the next morning, I got up and put job applications in locally, and that day at 3 p.m. I got the call that Blue Dot was going out of business,” said Catlett.
She has already got the licenses and has reached out to some of Blue Dot’s suspected clients to fill in. Catlett said she and her brother are the only drivers right now but are looking to hire a couple of people.
“We are here now and ready,” she said. “Any way we can help in this community, that is what we are going to do.”
Catlett said their first goal is to help the community and then to grow. She said many people relied on Blue Dot to get to work and to get errands done, so she hopes that she can help local residents by filling that same need.
They are accepting rides from anyone who reaches out to them but would prefer people schedule rides in advance.
“We are answering the phones as long as they are ringing,” said Catlett. “We prefer scheduling in advance because we realize that the more people hear about us, the busier we are going to get.”
She asks people to be patient as the business grows.
To schedule a ride, call 317-603-8845. She said it is her Indiana number, but they are working on getting a Kentucky number for the business. To keep up to date on Clown Car, follow them on Facebook.
