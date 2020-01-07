Back in Time

Submitted photo
Roger Shelton brought in this photo of employees at the Madisonville Post Office from 1927, which included his father, Earl Shelton. Roger Shelton identified those pictured as, from left to right, John Green Salmon, Jim Nisbet, Huston Tucker, Polly Omer, Jim Crumbaker, W.E. Siria, Mr. Weedman, Mr. Crick, Mr. Leefer, Otho Tippit, Solly Salmon, Earl Shelton, Mr. Williams and Falcon Durham.
