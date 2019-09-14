Two Henderson men accused of robbery bound over to grand jury

Two Henderson men accused of robbery at a rural Hopkins County home were bound over to a grand jury Friday.
Prosecutors say Delloyd Marigny, 32, and Tommy McElveen, 30, went to a mobile home on Tucker School House Road on the afternoon of July 5. Detectives say what started as a drug deal turned into a holdup, then a chase that stretched up Interstate 69 to Henderson.
Hopkins County Sheriff''s Detective Joseph Stratton said in a preliminary hearing that a resident arranged a marijuana sale with a juvenile from Henderson on Snapchat. But Marigny, McElveen and the juvenile allegedly showed up with weapons, demanded money and fled.
Stratton said a man standing outside the mobile home launched his own pursuit of the suspects' car, giving Madisonville Hopkins County Central Dispatch updates as he did. Henderson Police picked up the chase once the car reached that city's limits. The chase ended at a home in Henderson with no one hurt.
Stratton said his investigation determined three weapons were connected to the robbery. At least one of them was stolen.
Henderson Police said about $2,225 in the shoes of one of the suspects was found. A resident claimed he lost about $1,200 in the robbery.
Hopkins County Judge David Massamore refused to lower the bond for the suspects. Marigny is held in the Hopkins County Jail on $50,000 bond, while McElveen has been held on $20,000 bond.
