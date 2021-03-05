The process to find a replacement for outgoing Hopkins County School Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby has officially gotten underway.
Owens Saylor, a coordinator at the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, has been hired to advise the board on the legal operations and to make sure the board meets the letter of the law while working with the school board attorney through the search.
“I am excited and honored they would allow me to do this,” said Saylor, who was interviewed and hired at Monday’s school board meeting.
Ashby announced her retirement at the Feb. 22 school board meeting after 29 years working in the system.
Saylor said the process of hiring a new superintendent can normally take anywhere from eight to 12 weeks — from the time the job is posted to when a contract is signed.
“The board always wants to take the time needed to do it right,” he said.
School board attorney Keith Cartwright said the sooner the board moves to start the process, the better things will fall into place.
“Whoever you hire as superintendent, their job will become open, so it is a domino effect,” he said.
The first step is for the board to approve to advertise for the job opening and then to post the job, he said. Interested applicants will apply online through the KASA website under the resource’s superintendent search services tab, and all applications will go through him and the KASA.
“We organize them, check their credentials and they move on to the screening committee for review,” said Saylor.
The screening committee will be elected sometime after the job has been posted, but before the application deadline.
“Just like a regular human resources action, you post the position — which starts the clock — and depending on when the applications would close, we would form that committee,” said Saylor. “So, it is usually within the first four to six weeks.”
Saylor said he will be contacting board members by Tuesday to determine their meeting schedule and at that time will recommend he be put on the agenda for the next meeting on Monday, March 15 to start the process.
“By that time, hopefully, the posting will already be up and we will be in action,” he said.
Cartwright said the selection committee is made up of six people in total; two teachers, one board member, one parent, one classified employee and one principal. One of the committee members has to be a minority representative, so if a minority is not chosen in one of the first positions, then an election will be held among minority parents to fill a seventh position.
“The screening committee is a valuable source and gives the board input,” said Cartwright. “All those people have a crucial role, and they all care about the school system.”
Saylor said once the application deadline closes, the committee will meet for the first time to review all the applications. The committee will then present between three to five candidates to the board for consideration.
One point both Cartwright and Saylor made clear was the screening committee just gives the board possible candidates. The board does not have to choose a new superintendent from the committee’s shortlist.
“The board interviews and makes the final decision,” said Saylor.
